11 Years of Modi Government: Change in Taxation, Inflation, and Citizen-Centric Reforms

Celebrating eleven years in power, the Modi government emphasizes transformational policies, reducing taxation burdens, controlling inflation, and focusing on citizen priorities. A report by the Press Information Bureau highlights key reforms such as simplified tax returns, increased individual filings, and consistent inflation management, underscoring a major shift in public governance.

Narendra Modi taking oath as the Prime Minister for third time on June 9, 2024 (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
The Modi administration, on the verge of completing eleven years in office, asserts that citizen aspirations have not only been heard but addressed, according to a recent report from the Press Information Bureau Research Unit. The report outlines significant initiatives undertaken to ease the financial and everyday lives of Indian citizens.

Highlighting a drive for simplification, the report mentions that ease of tax filing, home buying, and access to essential medication have improved. The consistent nature of these reforms marks a deliberate response to the concerns of ordinary citizens. Tax relief measures have let individuals retain more of their earnings, establishing trust with the middle class as a key growth driver.

Recent tax reforms, particularly in the Union Budget 2025-26, illustrate the government's commitment to financial relief, raising the zero-tax income threshold and simplifying filing processes. Despite revenue sacrifices, such measures signify a focused effort to enhance economic stability for families, while diverse initiatives like the Smart Cities Mission and Ayushman Bharat reflect the broader reform agenda.

