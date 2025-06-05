Historic Day for Kashmir: PM Modi to Inaugurate Iconic Bridges and Vande Bharat Trains

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is poised to inaugurate the Chenab and Anji bridges, heralding a new era in India's engineering prowess. These projects stand as symbols of the nation's infrastructure achievements.

Modi's visit will also see the launch of Vande Bharat trains, enhancing connectivity between Jammu and Srinagar, with a special focus on facilitating pilgrims heading to the Vaishno Devi shrine.

Development initiatives worth over Rs 46,000 crore will be launched in Katra, signifying a significant investment in the region's growth. The inauguration is a fulfillment of the long-held dream to integrate Kashmir into India's railway network.

