Astral Foundation's World Environment Day Pledge: 10,000 Trees and a Legacy of Change

On World Environment Day, Astral Foundation launched a green initiative, planting 10,000 trees in Keliya Vasna, Gujarat. Inspired by Padma Shri awardee Shyam Sunder Paliwal, the foundation pledges to plant 111 trees for every girl child born in the village, promoting sustainability and gender positivity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad (Gujarat) | Updated: 05-06-2025 18:06 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 18:06 IST
Tree plantation by Astral Foundation with local villagers of Keliya Vasna, Ahmedabad on World Environment Day. Image Credit: ANI
In celebration of World Environment Day, the Astral Foundation has embarked on an ambitious project to plant 10,000 trees in the village of Keliya Vasna, Gujarat. This initiative, launched under the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) efforts of Astral Limited, stands as a testament to the foundation's dedication to environmental stewardship and social responsibility.

Drawing inspiration from Padma Shri awardee Shyam Sunder Paliwal, known for advocating tree planting in honor of a girl's birth, Ms. Jagruti Engineer announced the foundation's commitment to planting 111 trees for each girl child born in the village. "A tree is a symbol of life, and what better way to celebrate the birth of a girl than by nurturing new life in nature," she remarked, emphasizing the initiative's dual focus on gender positivity and sustainability.

The tree plantation drive commenced with enthusiastic participation from villagers, who have pledged their support in nurturing these saplings into mature trees. The overarching aim is to plant 100,000 trees, fostering a sustainable future and enhancing community involvement in environmental preservation. Beyond this, Astral Foundation remains active in health, education, water conservation, and sustainability, striving to make a profound impact on both society and the planet.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

