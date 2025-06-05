Bank of Montreal Strategically Expands in U.S. with Key Appointments
Bank of Montreal appoints Aron Levine, a former Bank of America executive, to lead its U.S. business units amid strategic restructuring and a focus on the lucrative U.S. market. This follows BMO’s $16 billion acquisition of Bank of the West, as it seeks growth opportunities beyond Canada.
The Bank of Montreal has strategically appointed Aron Levine, formerly of Bank of America, to spearhead its U.S. operations as part of a broader restructuring effort, according to an announcement made on Thursday.
Levine, who will operate from the bank's Chicago headquarters, is charged with overseeing BMO's U.S. personal and business banking, commercial banking, and wealth management divisions. His appointment highlights the bank's intensified focus on the U.S. market as it seeks to enhance its return on equity.
The bank's recent $16 billion acquisition of Bank of the West underscores its ambition to tap into the lucrative opportunities beyond its native Canadian borders. BMO has also welcomed other key figures, including Tony Sciarrino and Kristin Milchanowski, to bolster its U.S. operations.
