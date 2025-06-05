Honoring Mumbai's Unsung Heroes: Surakshit Mumbai Awards 2025
The Surakshit Mumbai Awards 2025 celebrated the city's critical safety and security personnel. Hosted at The Westin Mumbai Powai Lake, the event highlighted over 40 local heroes in public safety. With prominent dignitaries attending, the awards acknowledged the silent protectors who keep Mumbai resilient.
The bustling metropolis of Mumbai took a unique pause to pay homage to its silent sentinels at the Surakshit Mumbai Awards 2025 on May 30th. This event, hosted at The Westin Mumbai Powai Lake, was more than just a gathering; it was a heartfelt nod to those who ensure the city's safety, day and night.
Orchestrated by SymX with knowledge partners Pune Security Professionals and ASIS Mumbai Chapter, the awards recognized extraordinary contributions in public safety, emergency response, and urban risk management. The vision was clear: honor the unsung heroes whose efforts keep Mumbai safe yet often go unnoticed.
Distinguished attendees included Former DGP D. Sivanandhan, Sh. Vishwas Nangare Patil, and others from law enforcement and international diplomacy. In engaging speeches, they highlighted the critical, often unseen work of frontline officers and emphasized the collective responsibility of security across sectors.
