High-Stakes Diplomacy: Trump and Xi's Unyielding Trade Tension

In a climate of strained diplomacy, U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping communicated recently, attempting to break the deadlock over contentious tariff negotiations.

The discussions came after Trump's social media remarks indicated difficulty in forging an agreement with Xi, with both sides seeking economic dominance.

Despite a preliminary agreement on May 12 to lower tariffs, negotiations have stagnated, leaving global trade in a precarious state, as each nation aims to secure its economic standing.

