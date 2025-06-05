Flipkart Secures NBFC Licence from RBI, Eyes Direct Lending Opportunities

Flipkart has been granted a lending licence by the Reserve Bank of India, confirmed the Walmart-supported e-commerce platform on Thursday.

Acquired in March, the NBFC licence paves the way for Flipkart to begin directly offering loans to their customers, likely enhancing options for those preferring installment payments.

While further details remain scant, Flipkart and its major stakeholder Walmart, who own over 80%, seem poised to expand their financial services ahead of a potential IPO and repositioning of its holding company to India for stronger alignment with business operations and government ambitions.