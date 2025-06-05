Flipkart Secures NBFC Licence from RBI, Eyes Direct Lending Opportunities
Flipkart has obtained a Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC) licence from the Reserve Bank of India, potentially enabling it to offer direct loans to customers. The move aligns with Flipkart's strategic plans to deepen its commitment to India and its growing e-commerce market, with a focus on digital transformation.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-06-2025 20:36 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 20:36 IST
- Country:
- India
Flipkart has been granted a lending licence by the Reserve Bank of India, confirmed the Walmart-supported e-commerce platform on Thursday.
Acquired in March, the NBFC licence paves the way for Flipkart to begin directly offering loans to their customers, likely enhancing options for those preferring installment payments.
While further details remain scant, Flipkart and its major stakeholder Walmart, who own over 80%, seem poised to expand their financial services ahead of a potential IPO and repositioning of its holding company to India for stronger alignment with business operations and government ambitions.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Row over liquor shop licences: SC issues notices to ED on pleas of Tamil Nadu, Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation over raids.
Row over liquor shop licences: Enforcement Directorate is violating federal principle, how can it raid TASMAC, asks SC.
Delhi's Upcoming Iconic Fire Services Headquarters: Blending Safety and Commercial Prosperity
Assam govt will give arms licence to indigenous people in minority-dominated areas for security, cabinet gives nod: CM Sarma.
Assam's Arms Licence Controversy: A Step Backwards?