Flipkart Secures NBFC Licence from RBI, Eyes Direct Lending Opportunities

Flipkart has obtained a Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC) licence from the Reserve Bank of India, potentially enabling it to offer direct loans to customers. The move aligns with Flipkart's strategic plans to deepen its commitment to India and its growing e-commerce market, with a focus on digital transformation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-06-2025 20:36 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 20:36 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Flipkart has been granted a lending licence by the Reserve Bank of India, confirmed the Walmart-supported e-commerce platform on Thursday.

Acquired in March, the NBFC licence paves the way for Flipkart to begin directly offering loans to their customers, likely enhancing options for those preferring installment payments.

While further details remain scant, Flipkart and its major stakeholder Walmart, who own over 80%, seem poised to expand their financial services ahead of a potential IPO and repositioning of its holding company to India for stronger alignment with business operations and government ambitions.

