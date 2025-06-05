Colombia Considers Fiscal Rule Escape Amid Economic Unrest

The Colombian government is contemplating invoking an 'escape clause' to temporarily suspend its fiscal rule, according to information from a source and local media on Thursday.

Enacted in 2011, the fiscal rule was designed to provide policy guidelines that curb the erosion of public financial health.

The potential suspension of this rule could perturb financial markets, which are already apprehensive about President Gustavo Petro's approach to economic governance.

