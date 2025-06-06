Senators Propose Sweeping Air Safety Reforms After Tragic Collision

In response to a tragic collision in January between an Army helicopter and an American Airlines regional jet near Reagan Washington National Airport, seven Democratic senators have tabled significant air safety legislation.

The collision, which resulted in the loss of 67 lives, has raised serious concerns about ongoing close calls involving helicopters near Reagan Airport. Legislators are questioning the Federal Aviation Administration's prolonged inaction on this issue.

The comprehensive proposal requires thorough reviews of helicopter and passenger operations at major airports, mandates new FAA safety assessments post-accident, and enforces the adoption of ADS-B, an advanced aircraft-tracking technology.

(With inputs from agencies.)