Senators Propose Sweeping Air Safety Reforms After Tragic Collision

Seven Democratic senators introduced comprehensive air safety legislation following a deadly collision between an Army helicopter and an American Airlines jet near Reagan Airport. The proposal includes FAA reviews of helicopter and passenger operations and mandates advanced aircraft-tracking technology after fatal airline accidents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 06-06-2025 02:32 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 02:32 IST
In response to a tragic collision in January between an Army helicopter and an American Airlines regional jet near Reagan Washington National Airport, seven Democratic senators have tabled significant air safety legislation.

The collision, which resulted in the loss of 67 lives, has raised serious concerns about ongoing close calls involving helicopters near Reagan Airport. Legislators are questioning the Federal Aviation Administration's prolonged inaction on this issue.

The comprehensive proposal requires thorough reviews of helicopter and passenger operations at major airports, mandates new FAA safety assessments post-accident, and enforces the adoption of ADS-B, an advanced aircraft-tracking technology.

(With inputs from agencies.)

