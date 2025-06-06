Senate Republicans Push to Scrap Fuel Economy Penalties

U.S. Senate Republicans have introduced a proposal to eliminate fines associated with failures to meet Corporate Average Fuel Economy (CAFE) standards, as part of a broader tax bill. This latest legislative initiative seeks to ease restrictions on automakers, facilitating the production of gas-powered vehicles.

In recent history, Stellantis, the parent company of Chrysler, faced significant civil penalties amounting to $190.7 million for not meeting U.S. fuel economy requirements for 2019 and 2020, adding to nearly $400 million in penalties from 2016 through 2019. General Motors has previously paid $128.2 million for its 2016 and 2017 penalties.

The proposal could also diminish the value of emissions credits sold by Tesla, potentially saving automakers an estimated $200 million. Meanwhile, U.S. House Republicans are exploring similar goals, proposing to repeal planned increases in fuel economy requirements and restrict vehicle emissions rules introduced by the Biden administration. Concurrently, a pending bill awaits President Trump's signature, aimed to prevent California's ban on gasoline-only vehicle sales by 2035.

