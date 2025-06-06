Left Menu

Advancing Visakhapatnam: A New Chapter for South Coast Railway Zone

The Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister expressed gratitude to key political figures for promoting the South Coast Railway Zone. With the appointment of Sandeep Mathur as the new general manager and PM Modi's previous foundation stone laying, this marks a significant development for Visakhapatnam.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 06-06-2025 10:44 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 10:44 IST
Advancing Visakhapatnam: A New Chapter for South Coast Railway Zone
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a statement made on social media, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu extended gratitude to President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. The appreciation was for their efforts in furthering the vision of the Visakhapatnam-based South Coast Railway Zone.

The appointment of Sandeep Mathur as the new general manager has been welcomed by the Chief Minister, who wished Mathur success in his new role. This appointment is part of broader efforts to enhance railway infrastructure in the region.

Prime Minister Modi had already initiated this progress earlier by virtually laying the foundation stone for the railway zone in the port city, underlining the Union Government's commitment to the project's fruition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

 India
2
Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Industry

Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Indust...

 Germany
3
Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

 India
4
Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI access must favor defenders, not hackers: New framework calls for asymmetric cybersecurity strategy

From theory to firewalls: Criminology now shapes global cybersecurity policy

Cyber threats target AI-based accessibility tools in healthcare and education

Digital twins and AI redefine urban waste management worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025