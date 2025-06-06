Advancing Visakhapatnam: A New Chapter for South Coast Railway Zone
The Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister expressed gratitude to key political figures for promoting the South Coast Railway Zone. With the appointment of Sandeep Mathur as the new general manager and PM Modi's previous foundation stone laying, this marks a significant development for Visakhapatnam.
- Country:
- India
In a statement made on social media, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu extended gratitude to President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. The appreciation was for their efforts in furthering the vision of the Visakhapatnam-based South Coast Railway Zone.
The appointment of Sandeep Mathur as the new general manager has been welcomed by the Chief Minister, who wished Mathur success in his new role. This appointment is part of broader efforts to enhance railway infrastructure in the region.
Prime Minister Modi had already initiated this progress earlier by virtually laying the foundation stone for the railway zone in the port city, underlining the Union Government's commitment to the project's fruition.
