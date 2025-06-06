Left Menu

Swiss National Bank Stands Firm Amid U.S. Currency Manipulation Allegations

The Swiss National Bank (SNB) maintains its stance on foreign currency market interventions after the U.S. listed Switzerland for currency monitoring. Despite denying manipulation, the SNB emphasizes its focus on Switzerland's economic interests and maintaining inflation targets. Discussions with U.S. authorities continue regarding monetary policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-06-2025 12:12 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 12:12 IST
Swiss National Bank Stands Firm Amid U.S. Currency Manipulation Allegations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Swiss National Bank (SNB) has asserted its commitment to intervene in foreign exchange markets as needed, following Switzerland's addition to a U.S. watchlist for potential currency manipulation. This decision came after the U.S. Treasury released a report highlighting countries with concerning trade practices.

Denying any efforts to manipulate the Swiss franc for unfair advantages, the SNB emphasized its adherence to Switzerland's economic interests. The central bank continues to engage with U.S. authorities, aiming to clarify its monetary policies and maintain inflation within the 0-2% target range.

While Swiss inflation reached a four-year low in May, with a 0.1% decline in prices, the SNB's foreign exchange purchases in 2024 were minimal, totaling $1 billion, far below the 2% GDP threshold set by the U.S. Treasury. Economic experts, including EFG Bank's GianLuigi Mandruzzato, believe the report will not significantly alter SNB's approach but express caution under the current U.S. administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

 India
2
Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Industry

Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Indust...

 Germany
3
Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

 India
4
Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI access must favor defenders, not hackers: New framework calls for asymmetric cybersecurity strategy

From theory to firewalls: Criminology now shapes global cybersecurity policy

Cyber threats target AI-based accessibility tools in healthcare and education

Digital twins and AI redefine urban waste management worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025