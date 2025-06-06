Left Menu

PM Modi Unites Kashmir: Vande Bharat Express and Chenab Bridge Inaugurations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the first Vande Bharat train service connecting Katra to Srinagar, enhancing connectivity in Jammu and Kashmir. He also unveiled the world’s highest railway bridge over the Chenab River, highlighting infrastructure progress. Meanwhile, Congress critiqued the continuity narrative claimed by Modi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-06-2025 13:11 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 13:11 IST
PM Modi Unites Kashmir: Vande Bharat Express and Chenab Bridge Inaugurations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has inaugurated a significant advancement in transportation for Jammu and Kashmir by flagging off the Vande Bharat Express, connecting Katra to Srinagar. This marks the first train service bridging the Kashmir Valley with the Jammu region, a move poised to boost regional connectivity and development.

In a separate event, PM Modi also unveiled the world's highest railway bridge over the Chenab River. This engineering marvel, completed at a cost of Rs 1,486 crore, symbolizes infrastructure prowess and aims to seamlessly connect Kashmir with the rest of the nation.

Meanwhile, the Congress party has criticized the Prime Minister for not acknowledging the continuity in governance achievements, such as the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Railway Line, accusing him of neglecting past efforts in favor of self-acclamation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

 India
2
Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Industry

Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Indust...

 Germany
3
Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

 India
4
Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI access must favor defenders, not hackers: New framework calls for asymmetric cybersecurity strategy

From theory to firewalls: Criminology now shapes global cybersecurity policy

Cyber threats target AI-based accessibility tools in healthcare and education

Digital twins and AI redefine urban waste management worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025