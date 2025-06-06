PM Modi Unites Kashmir: Vande Bharat Express and Chenab Bridge Inaugurations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has inaugurated a significant advancement in transportation for Jammu and Kashmir by flagging off the Vande Bharat Express, connecting Katra to Srinagar. This marks the first train service bridging the Kashmir Valley with the Jammu region, a move poised to boost regional connectivity and development.

In a separate event, PM Modi also unveiled the world's highest railway bridge over the Chenab River. This engineering marvel, completed at a cost of Rs 1,486 crore, symbolizes infrastructure prowess and aims to seamlessly connect Kashmir with the rest of the nation.

Meanwhile, the Congress party has criticized the Prime Minister for not acknowledging the continuity in governance achievements, such as the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Railway Line, accusing him of neglecting past efforts in favor of self-acclamation.

(With inputs from agencies.)