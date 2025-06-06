Kashmir to Kanyakumari: A Dream Fulfilled

In a significant development, Jammu and Kashmir's Lt Governor Manoj Sinha announced that the 'Kashmir to Kanyakumari' slogan has been realized with the launch of the Vande Bharat train service to the valley.

This new railway service marks the culmination of a dream, bridging the distance between Kashmir and the rest of India, and fostering economic growth and connectivity.

By launching this rail link, the aspirations of leaders like Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and Syama Prasad Mookerjee have been realized, uniting hearts and communities across the subcontinent.

(With inputs from agencies.)