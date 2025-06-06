Left Menu

Kashmir to Kanyakumari: A Dream Fulfilled

The Vande Bharat train inaugurates a direct rail link between Kashmir and Kanyakumari, fulfilling a long-standing dream and connecting communities across India. This initiative is expected to bring economic growth to Jammu and Kashmir and strengthen national unity while honoring the vision of historical leaders.

In a significant development, Jammu and Kashmir's Lt Governor Manoj Sinha announced that the 'Kashmir to Kanyakumari' slogan has been realized with the launch of the Vande Bharat train service to the valley.

This new railway service marks the culmination of a dream, bridging the distance between Kashmir and the rest of India, and fostering economic growth and connectivity.

By launching this rail link, the aspirations of leaders like Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and Syama Prasad Mookerjee have been realized, uniting hearts and communities across the subcontinent.

