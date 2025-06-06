Left Menu

Switzerland's Return to Negative Rates: A Monetary Shift Amid Global Trade Tensions

Switzerland may become the first major economy to revert to negative interest rates as its currency surges and prices fall. The Swiss National Bank is under pressure to adjust its benchmark rate amid global trade tensions and scrutiny over its currency practices, highlighting central banks' diminishing policy options.

Updated: 06-06-2025 14:55 IST
Switzerland could soon become the first major economy to reintroduce negative interest rates, a strategy prompted by a strengthening currency and deflationary pressures. As global trade conflicts intensify, central banks are finding their policy tools increasingly limited, with Switzerland's move underscoring this diminishing set of options.

Data indicating a drop in Swiss consumer prices has traders anticipating a cut to the Swiss National Bank's benchmark interest rate, currently at 0.25%. This adjustment aims to cool the overheating Swiss franc. This policy reversal comes after European central banks moved away from negative rates in 2022, pointing to their limited effectiveness on financial stability.

In the backdrop of escalating trade tensions, led by U.S. President Donald Trump, there is mounting pressure on central banks worldwide. The SNB's potential policy shift highlights the complexities of managing inflation and economic growth while avoiding currency manipulation accusations, as seen with Switzerland being added to the U.S. Treasury's monitoring list.

