India-Pakistan Conflict: Negligible Economic Impact Says RBI Governor

Reserve Bank Governor Sanjay Malhotra emphasized that the recent India-Pakistan conflict, following the tragic Pahalgam attack killing 26 civilians, barely dented the nation's economic activities.

Operation Sindoor, launched after the April 22 incident, saw Indian forces targeting terror sites within Pakistan. Retaliation from Pakistan affected border areas.

Malhotra assured that disruptions, including airport closures in northern India, have been brief and the economy remains unaffected by the conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)