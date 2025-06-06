India-Pakistan Conflict: Negligible Economic Impact Says RBI Governor
RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra stated that the India-Pakistan conflict, post-Pahalgam attack, had minimal impact on economic activity. Despite some disruptions like closed airports in northern India, the overall economy remained stable. The governor also downplayed the recent rise in COVID-19 cases.
Reserve Bank Governor Sanjay Malhotra emphasized that the recent India-Pakistan conflict, following the tragic Pahalgam attack killing 26 civilians, barely dented the nation's economic activities.
Operation Sindoor, launched after the April 22 incident, saw Indian forces targeting terror sites within Pakistan. Retaliation from Pakistan affected border areas.
Malhotra assured that disruptions, including airport closures in northern India, have been brief and the economy remains unaffected by the conflict.
