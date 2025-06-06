RBI's Bold Rate Cut: Boosting India's Auto Sector Growth

In a strategic move, the Reserve Bank of India has slashed the repo rate by 50 basis points, a decision likely to rejuvenate the auto sector through more affordable loan options, according to the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM).

This rate reduction comes as growth has dipped to a four-year low, with the new policy rate now at a three-year low of 5.5 percent. The Automotive Component Manufacturers Association of India (ACMA) recognizes this as a crucial step to stir domestic demand and maintain industrial momentum despite global economic pressures.

Industry leaders like Mahindra Group's CEO Anish Shah hailed the cut as a mark of confidence in the economy's fundamentals, expecting it to be a catalyst for investment and consumption, particularly in interest-sensitive sectors such as housing and MSMEs.

