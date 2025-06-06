Left Menu

RBI's Bold Rate Cut: Boosting India's Auto Sector Growth

The Reserve Bank of India's decision to cut the repo rate by 50 basis points aims to revitalize economic growth and stimulate demand, particularly benefiting the auto sector through cheaper loans and increased liquidity. This move is expected to boost consumer sentiment and support industrial expansion amidst global challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-06-2025 16:00 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 16:00 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a strategic move, the Reserve Bank of India has slashed the repo rate by 50 basis points, a decision likely to rejuvenate the auto sector through more affordable loan options, according to the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM).

This rate reduction comes as growth has dipped to a four-year low, with the new policy rate now at a three-year low of 5.5 percent. The Automotive Component Manufacturers Association of India (ACMA) recognizes this as a crucial step to stir domestic demand and maintain industrial momentum despite global economic pressures.

Industry leaders like Mahindra Group's CEO Anish Shah hailed the cut as a mark of confidence in the economy's fundamentals, expecting it to be a catalyst for investment and consumption, particularly in interest-sensitive sectors such as housing and MSMEs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

