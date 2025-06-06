Left Menu

Fuego Volcano Eruption Sparks Mass Evacuation in Guatemala

The ongoing eruption of Fuego volcano in central Guatemala has led to the evacuation of over 700 residents from nearby communities. The volcano, located near Antigua, is producing smoke and lava streams, prompting continuous monitoring by authorities.

Updated: 06-06-2025 19:03 IST
An eruption at Guatemala's Fuego volcano has forced more than 700 people to leave their homes, according to the national disaster agency, CONRED.

Situated about 18 kilometers from Antigua, the volcano is emitting a significant amount of smoke and a lava stream is forming around the crater, as reported by the nation's seismology agency.

Authorities remain vigilant as they closely observe the volcanic activities.

