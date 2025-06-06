Left Menu

Chaos on Roads: Multiple Injuries in Bishnupur Bus Collision

Twenty-five people were injured, with five in serious condition, after a bus collision in Bishnupur, South 24 Parganas district. The incident involved buses SD 8 and another at Charaktala. The seriously injured were taken to a city referral hospital, while others received treatment locally. Both drivers fled the scene.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 06-06-2025 19:22 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 19:22 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a serious road mishap, 25 people were injured on Friday when two buses collided in Bishnupur, located in the South 24 Parganas district, according to a senior official.

The incident occurred on the Amtala-Bakhrahat Road. Bus SD 8, en route from Bibirhat to Jadavpur, collided with another bus at Charaktala, resulting in injuries to passengers on both vehicles.

While five individuals were critically injured and have been transported to a referral hospital, others were treated at Amtala Gramin Hospital. The drivers of both buses have reportedly fled the scene.

(With inputs from agencies.)

