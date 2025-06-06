Chaos on Roads: Multiple Injuries in Bishnupur Bus Collision

In a serious road mishap, 25 people were injured on Friday when two buses collided in Bishnupur, located in the South 24 Parganas district, according to a senior official.

The incident occurred on the Amtala-Bakhrahat Road. Bus SD 8, en route from Bibirhat to Jadavpur, collided with another bus at Charaktala, resulting in injuries to passengers on both vehicles.

While five individuals were critically injured and have been transported to a referral hospital, others were treated at Amtala Gramin Hospital. The drivers of both buses have reportedly fled the scene.

(With inputs from agencies.)