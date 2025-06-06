From Kashmir to Kanyakumari: Connecting Hearts Through Rail

The long-standing dream of uniting Kashmir to Kanyakumari via train became a reality as Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated critical railway infrastructure, notably the Chenab Bridge and the Anji Rail Bridge. These projects are set to enhance regional connectivity and drive economic prosperity in Jammu and Kashmir.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha hailed the momentous occasion, highlighting that the rail service embodies the vision of national integration and economic progress. By implementing these projects, the government aims to strengthen the socio-economic landscape of Jammu and Kashmir, knitting it closely to the rest of India.

In addition to railway advancements, Prime Minister Modi laid the foundation for multiple road projects to boost connectivity in border areas, and for the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Institute of Medical Excellence. These initiatives are expected to significantly improve infrastructure and spur development in the region.