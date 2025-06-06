Left Menu

India's Expanding Horizons: A New Era of FDI Influx

India has significantly increased its foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows, receiving investments from 112 countries compared to 89 in 2013-14. Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal emphasized the government's commitment to making India a top global investment destination, with FDI growth expected to hit USD 81.04 billion in 2024-25.

In a recent announcement, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal highlighted India's remarkable progress in attracting foreign direct investment (FDI), now drawing inflows from 112 countries, a rise from 89 nations in 2013-14. This surge underscores India's rising appeal on the global investment stage.

Speaking at a virtual FDI roundtable, Goyal reaffirmed the government's dedication to positioning India as the most preferred investment destination globally. The event, chaired by Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) Secretary Amardeep Singh Bhatia, served as a platform for dialogues on enhancing India's investment ecosystem.

Bhatia called on investors to contribute their insights for boosting reinvestment opportunities, upgrading industrial parks, and exploring growth avenues. He noted a projected 14% FDI growth in 2024-25, reaching USD 81.04 billion, emphasizing targeted policy measures to sustain this momentum and encouraging key investors to scale operations and support startups.

