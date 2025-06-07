U.S. Stocks Surge as Job Report Soothes Economic Jitters

On Friday, U.S. stocks rallied after an unexpectedly strong jobs report alleviated concerns over the economy's health. The data revealed a rise in nonfarm payrolls, alongside a stable unemployment rate.

Notably, shares of Tesla saw a significant recovery after previously suffering a substantial drop. Meanwhile, discussions between the U.S. and China on trade matters are anticipated to occur soon, following recent high-level talks.

Key indices marked notable performances with both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq achieving new heights, driven by robust earnings and improved trade sentiment.