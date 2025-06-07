Trump and Xi Set the Stage for Crucial Trade Talks in London

Top U.S. and Chinese officials are scheduled to meet in London on Monday for a critical round of trade negotiations, according to President Donald Trump. The meeting follows a reportedly positive phone conversation between Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

The discussions aim to resolve ongoing disputes over tariffs and the global supply of rare earth minerals. Washington will be represented by Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, and U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer.

President Trump, optimistic about the meeting's potential, highlighted Xi's request to lift certain U.S. measures against China. Meanwhile, despite plans to restrict visas, Trump expressed approval of Chinese students studying in the U.S. The Chinese foreign ministry confirmed that Trump initiated the 90-minute call.

(With inputs from agencies.)