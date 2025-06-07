FAA Implements Flight Cuts at Newark Airport Amid Upgrades and Staffing Challenges

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) announced final decisions to reduce flight operations at New Jersey's Newark Liberty International Airport. This decision comes after prolonged discussions addressing equipment outages, ongoing runway construction, and air traffic control staffing shortages.

Under the new order, weekend arrivals and departures will be capped at 28 each per hour from September 1 through December 31. At other times, flights are limited to 34 each per hour, until October 25. These measures are designed to accommodate current construction work and mitigate the impact of staffing limitations.

Since May 20, an interim reduction in flights has led to substantial improvements in flight operations and punctuality at the airport, a strategic travel hub situated near New York City.

