Iran Condemns U.S. Travel Ban, Calls It Hostile and Unjust
Iran has criticized U.S. President Trump's travel ban, calling it a demonstration of hostility towards Iranians and Muslims, while highlighting violations of international law. The ban affects citizens from 12 countries and echoes a similar policy enacted during Trump's first term.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-06-2025 09:45 IST | Created: 07-06-2025 09:45 IST
Iran has strongly criticized U.S. President Donald Trump's recently announced travel ban, labeling it as a reflection of profound hostility towards Iranians and Muslims.
A senior Iranian foreign ministry official condemned the decision, noting that barring Iranian nationals based solely on religion and nationality constitutes a violation of international law.
The new proclamation, effective Monday, restricts entry for citizens from 12 nations, reminiscent of a prior policy targeting Muslim-majority countries during Trump's previous tenure.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Iran
- U.S.
- Travel Ban
- Trump
- Muslims
- International Law
- Iranians
- Terrorism
- Policy
- Foreign Ministry
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Eminent Muslims Urge Action on Aligarh Mob Violence
AIUDF Urges Assam Governor to Address Harassment of Indian Muslims
Empowering Pasmanda Muslims: Centralized Waqf Properties Registration
Resurfacing Tensions: Iranians React to Trump's Revised US Travel Ban
Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Faces Media Scrutiny Over Remarks on Indian Muslims