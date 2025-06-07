Iran Condemns U.S. Travel Ban, Calls It Hostile and Unjust

Iran has strongly criticized U.S. President Donald Trump's recently announced travel ban, labeling it as a reflection of profound hostility towards Iranians and Muslims.

A senior Iranian foreign ministry official condemned the decision, noting that barring Iranian nationals based solely on religion and nationality constitutes a violation of international law.

The new proclamation, effective Monday, restricts entry for citizens from 12 nations, reminiscent of a prior policy targeting Muslim-majority countries during Trump's previous tenure.

