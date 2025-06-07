Left Menu

Iran Condemns U.S. Travel Ban, Calls It Hostile and Unjust

Iran has criticized U.S. President Trump's travel ban, calling it a demonstration of hostility towards Iranians and Muslims, while highlighting violations of international law. The ban affects citizens from 12 countries and echoes a similar policy enacted during Trump's first term.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-06-2025 09:45 IST | Created: 07-06-2025 09:45 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Iran has strongly criticized U.S. President Donald Trump's recently announced travel ban, labeling it as a reflection of profound hostility towards Iranians and Muslims.

A senior Iranian foreign ministry official condemned the decision, noting that barring Iranian nationals based solely on religion and nationality constitutes a violation of international law.

The new proclamation, effective Monday, restricts entry for citizens from 12 nations, reminiscent of a prior policy targeting Muslim-majority countries during Trump's previous tenure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

