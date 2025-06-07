Tragedy Strikes: Fatal Collision in Barabanki

In a tragic incident in Barabanki's Dewa area, two people lost their lives and ten others sustained injuries following a collision involving two motorcycles and an autorickshaw.

The accident unfolded near Bhitauli village when the autorickshaw, packed with eight passengers, experienced a tyre burst, causing the driver to lose control. Consequently, two oncoming motorcycles collided with the three-wheeler.

Victims, including two young children, are receiving medical care. The deceased, Sandeep Kumar and Sahajram, died from injuries sustained in the crash. Law enforcement is overseeing the investigation, with post-mortem examinations underway.