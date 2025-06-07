Tragedy Strikes: Fatal Collision in Barabanki
Two individuals died and ten were injured in a crash involving two motorcycles and an autorickshaw in Barabanki. The tragedy occurred near Bhitauli village when the autorickshaw lost control due to a tyre burst, leading to a fatal collision with oncoming motorcycles. Victims are receiving hospital treatment.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Barabanki | Updated: 07-06-2025 11:45 IST | Created: 07-06-2025 11:45 IST
- Country:
- India
In a tragic incident in Barabanki's Dewa area, two people lost their lives and ten others sustained injuries following a collision involving two motorcycles and an autorickshaw.
The accident unfolded near Bhitauli village when the autorickshaw, packed with eight passengers, experienced a tyre burst, causing the driver to lose control. Consequently, two oncoming motorcycles collided with the three-wheeler.
Victims, including two young children, are receiving medical care. The deceased, Sandeep Kumar and Sahajram, died from injuries sustained in the crash. Law enforcement is overseeing the investigation, with post-mortem examinations underway.
- READ MORE ON:
- collision
- Barabanki
- accident
- autorickshaw
- motorcycles
- fatal
- injury
- hospital
- treatment
- police
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Aviation regulator DGCA says no injury to passengers who were on Delhi-Srinagar IndiGo flight that faced turbulence on Wed.
Land Feud Turns Fatal: Man Arrested for Gruesome Murder of 12-Year-Old in Jharkhand
No Fatalities in Sibanye-Stillwater Gold Mine Accident
Tensions Erupt in Bhumma: Fatal Clash Leaves One Dead
Tragic Accident: Cyclist Fatally Hit by Speeding Truck in Uttar Pradesh