Moscow Region Faces Ukrainian Drone Assault

In a significant overnight incident, Ukrainian drones targeted the Moscow region, resulting in injuries to two individuals, as confirmed by Governor Andrei Vorobyov. Through a statement via Telegram, Vorobyov announced the successful interception of nine drones over the region.

In response, Russia's aviation regulators temporarily suspended operations at Domodedovo, Sheremetyevo, and Zhukovsky airports. The safety measure was lifted after ensuring travel safety, allowing normal flight schedules to resume.

The Russian Defence Ministry reported the interception and destruction of 36 Ukrainian drones since midnight on Saturday, adding that the drones posed a threat to safety across Russian territories, including the areas around Moscow.