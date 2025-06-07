Left Menu

Moscow Region Faces Ukrainian Drone Assault

Two individuals were injured in the Moscow region following a Ukrainian drone attack. Local authorities reported that nine drones were intercepted. The incident temporarily halted operations at major Moscow airports. The Russian Defence Ministry later confirmed the interception of 36 Ukrainian drones across Russian territory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 07-06-2025 12:53 IST | Created: 07-06-2025 12:53 IST
In a significant overnight incident, Ukrainian drones targeted the Moscow region, resulting in injuries to two individuals, as confirmed by Governor Andrei Vorobyov. Through a statement via Telegram, Vorobyov announced the successful interception of nine drones over the region.

In response, Russia's aviation regulators temporarily suspended operations at Domodedovo, Sheremetyevo, and Zhukovsky airports. The safety measure was lifted after ensuring travel safety, allowing normal flight schedules to resume.

The Russian Defence Ministry reported the interception and destruction of 36 Ukrainian drones since midnight on Saturday, adding that the drones posed a threat to safety across Russian territories, including the areas around Moscow.

