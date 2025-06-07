Left Menu

Helicopter's Narrow Escape: Emergency Landing in Rudraprayag

A Kestrel Aviation helicopter on its way to Kedarnath made an emergency landing on Saturday in Rudraprayag due to a technical snag. All board, including the pilot, are safe, though the pilot sustained minor injuries. The DGCA is investigating, and efforts are ongoing to clear the highway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rudraprayag | Updated: 07-06-2025 16:42 IST | Created: 07-06-2025 16:42 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A helicopter bound for Kedarnath made an emergency landing on the highway in Rudraprayag district, officials confirmed on Saturday. Aboard were several pilgrims and a pilot, all of whom are safe. The incident followed a technical issue during take-off from the Badasu base.

Social media footage captured the Kestrel Aviation helicopter precariously placed in the middle of a highway, narrowly avoiding more serious damage after colliding with a parked car. The pilot sustained minor injuries and required hospital treatment, while observers described the tense scene caused by the helicopter's abrupt imbalance.

Kedarnath heli service nodal officer Rahul Chaubey reported that operations remained unaffected, but officials issued advisories for travelers on highway blockages. A DGCA team is investigating the instance, coinciding with efforts to clear the blocked highway after the Sabari incident that left six dead.

