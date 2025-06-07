Left Menu

Infosys Breathes Sigh of Relief as GST Proceedings Conclude

In a significant development for Infosys, the company has received closure from the Director General of GST Intelligence on pre-show cause notice proceedings, involving Rs 32,403 crore in GST dues for financial years 2018-19 to 2021-22. The closure brings relief after nearly a year-long GST issue.

Updated: 07-06-2025 19:28 IST
Infosys, India's second-largest IT services company, has received a major reprieve as the Director General of GST Intelligence closed pre-show cause notice proceedings concerning Rs 32,403 crore in GST dues for the financial years 2018-19 through 2021-22.

The contentious GST demand, initially issued for services availed from overseas branches, overshadowed Infosys's annual profits. The company's handling of the situation and eventual resolution marks the end of a nearly year-long saga for the Bengaluru-based tech giant.

In communications last year, Infosys contended that certain expenses incurred by its overseas branches were not subject to GST, a stance supported by recent guidance from the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs, leading to the recent closure.

