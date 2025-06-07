Corporates Urged to Invest in Farming Innovation as Bharat's Growth Soars

In a call to action, Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar emphasized the imperative role of the farm sector in India's economic ascent. Addressing industry leaders, he urged corporates to view investments in agriculture not as charity but as strategic, profit-oriented ventures that will bolster the nation's economic fabric.

Dhankhar highlighted the need for political harmony, stating that political dialogues should be constructive to support India's federal structure. He rallied for coherent communication between the Centre and States, underlining that national security and development must be prioritised over partisanship.

Promoting research and technological innovation, the Vice-President outlined his vision for India's growth, calling on industry and agriculture collaboration to seed agripreneurs. Dhankhar declared that Bharat is an emerging global power and emphasized a substantial increase in per capita income to sustain its demographic and economic momentum.

