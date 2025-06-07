Left Menu

Corporates Urged to Invest in Farming Innovation as Bharat's Growth Soars

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar highlighted the crucial role of the farm sector in India's growth and urged corporates to invest in this area as a profitable venture. He emphasized industry and farm synergy and advocated for research, innovation, and peaceful political discourse to ensure Bharat's developmental trajectory.

In a call to action, Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar emphasized the imperative role of the farm sector in India's economic ascent. Addressing industry leaders, he urged corporates to view investments in agriculture not as charity but as strategic, profit-oriented ventures that will bolster the nation's economic fabric.

Dhankhar highlighted the need for political harmony, stating that political dialogues should be constructive to support India's federal structure. He rallied for coherent communication between the Centre and States, underlining that national security and development must be prioritised over partisanship.

Promoting research and technological innovation, the Vice-President outlined his vision for India's growth, calling on industry and agriculture collaboration to seed agripreneurs. Dhankhar declared that Bharat is an emerging global power and emphasized a substantial increase in per capita income to sustain its demographic and economic momentum.

