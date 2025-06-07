Left Menu

IAF's Critical Airlift Mission in Kargil

A critically-ill army personnel was airlifted from Kargil by the Indian Air Force's An-32 aircraft, overcoming challenging high-altitude conditions. Transported to the Command Hospital in Chandimandir, the mission demonstrated the aircraft's capabilities at its performance limits, amidst the extreme summer conditions in Ladakh.

Updated: 07-06-2025 21:57 IST | Created: 07-06-2025 21:57 IST
IAF's Critical Airlift Mission in Kargil
In a daring operation, the Indian Air Force (IAF) conducted a critical airlift of an ailing army personnel from Kargil on Saturday. The mission utilized an An-32 aircraft, navigating the harsh high-altitude and extreme summer conditions that make Kargil a logistical challenge for transport operations.

The operation was executed with precision at first light, pushing the An-32 aircraft to the edge of its performance capabilities. The goal was to transfer the critically-ill personnel to medical facilities quickly, showcasing the IAF's commitment to its personnel's welfare.

The transported individual was flown to the Command Hospital in Chandimandir, Haryana, where they can receive the medical attention required. This mission highlights the IAF's readiness and capability in executing emergency operations in some of the most challenging environments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

