Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai Eye Robust Export Growth Amidst Domestic Challenges

Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai Motor India are anticipating a robust growth in overseas shipments during this fiscal year, despite a challenging business landscape domestically.

Hyundai Motor India targets a single-digit volume growth in its exports during the current fiscal, whereas Maruti Suzuki is optimistic about achieving around a 20% volume increase in its overseas shipments.

Maruti Suzuki is looking to export at least 4 lakh units, marking a substantial 20% growth over FY25. The company emphasizes its diversified export presence in nearly 100 countries, with significant markets including Africa, Latin America, and Southeast Asia.