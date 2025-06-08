Left Menu

Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai Eye Robust Export Growth Amidst Domestic Challenges

Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai Motor India project significant growth in their overseas shipments, despite challenging conditions at home. Hyundai aims for single-digit export growth, while Maruti Suzuki targets a 20% increase. The companies are focusing on international markets like Africa and Japan to boost their volumes and market share.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-06-2025 10:28 IST | Created: 08-06-2025 10:28 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai Motor India are anticipating a robust growth in overseas shipments during this fiscal year, despite a challenging business landscape domestically.

Hyundai Motor India targets a single-digit volume growth in its exports during the current fiscal, whereas Maruti Suzuki is optimistic about achieving around a 20% volume increase in its overseas shipments.

Maruti Suzuki is looking to export at least 4 lakh units, marking a substantial 20% growth over FY25. The company emphasizes its diversified export presence in nearly 100 countries, with significant markets including Africa, Latin America, and Southeast Asia.

