Trump's Controversial Travel Ban Sparks Global Outcry

President Donald Trump's travel ban affects citizens from 12 countries, citing security concerns and a terrorist threat. The ban has faced backlash from affected nations, critics, and U.S. lawmakers. Countries like Chad have retaliated, expressing dismay, while Democrats argue the policy is harsh and unconstitutional.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-06-2025 15:33 IST | Created: 08-06-2025 15:33 IST
U.S. President Donald Trump has imposed a controversial travel ban on citizens from 12 countries, citing security and terrorism concerns. The order went into effect early Monday, hitting countries including Afghanistan, Myanmar, and Iran, while placing partial restrictions on seven others.

The administration argues that these nations harbor terrorists, have poor visa security, and are unable to verify travelers' identities. This move mirrors a previous ban targeting predominantly Muslim countries during Trump's first term, sparking disbelief and backlash from affected countries.

Chad's President Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno responded by halting U.S. visa issuance, emphasizing Chad's dignity. Meanwhile, concerns mount among Afghans seeking U.S. resettlement and U.S. lawmakers, who criticize the ban as harsh and unconstitutional, pointing to the right to seek asylum.

Countries with weak education systems face highest job automation risk

Midsize and large firms boost small business growth in U.S. labor markets

Global droughts worsen as warming atmosphere intensifies water stress

Public health investment is key to reducing healthcare burden in Africa

