Trump's Controversial Travel Ban Sparks Global Outcry

U.S. President Donald Trump has imposed a controversial travel ban on citizens from 12 countries, citing security and terrorism concerns. The order went into effect early Monday, hitting countries including Afghanistan, Myanmar, and Iran, while placing partial restrictions on seven others.

The administration argues that these nations harbor terrorists, have poor visa security, and are unable to verify travelers' identities. This move mirrors a previous ban targeting predominantly Muslim countries during Trump's first term, sparking disbelief and backlash from affected countries.

Chad's President Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno responded by halting U.S. visa issuance, emphasizing Chad's dignity. Meanwhile, concerns mount among Afghans seeking U.S. resettlement and U.S. lawmakers, who criticize the ban as harsh and unconstitutional, pointing to the right to seek asylum.