Myntra Goes Global: Targeting Indian Diaspora with Singapore Launch

Myntra, India's leading fashion e-commerce platform, has launched in Singapore as part of its global expansion strategy, CEO Nandita Sinha announced. This move aims to serve the Indian diaspora, focusing on the underpenetrated Indian e-fashion market and the distinct preferences of Gen Z.

The launch targets Singapore's 650,000-strong Indian community, building on existing organic traffic from the region to Myntra's Indian website. Since the May 19 launch, Myntra has seen impressive average order values and a high percentage of returning customers.

As Indian e-fashion remains at less than 15 percent penetration, Myntra eyes growth by catering to the evolving needs of aspirational Indian shoppers, particularly Gen Z. The company seeks to enhance its position as a leading lifestyle destination, making trendy fashion accessible to over 100 million customers in India.