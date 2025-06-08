Crisil Report: Home-Cooked Thali Prices Plummet Amid Falling Vegetable Costs

In an economic shift, the cost of preparing home-cooked vegetarian and non-vegetarian meals, commonly known as thalis, decreased by 6% in May 2025, according to a recent Crisil report. This decline is attributed to a significant reduction in the prices of essential vegetables, influenced by the high-base effect.

A detailed analysis by Crisil highlighted a notable 29% decrease in tomato prices, which fell to Rs 23 per kg from Rs 33 per kg, largely due to previous yield concerns that had boosted prices. Additionally, potato and onion prices recorded a year-on-year drop of 16% and 15% respectively, driven by crop damage and reduced rabi acreage.

Moreover, while a surge in vegetable oil prices and liquefied petroleum gas cylinders threatened further cost reduction, the decrease in broiler chicken prices, attributed to oversupply and lower demand amid bird flu reports, made non-vegetarian thalis even more economical.

