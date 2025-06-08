Left Menu

Crisil Report: Home-Cooked Thali Prices Plummet Amid Falling Vegetable Costs

In May 2025, the cost of both vegetarian and non-vegetarian thalis fell by 6% compared to the previous year, largely due to lower vegetable prices. Crisil's report highlights a 29% drop in tomato prices and a decline in broiler chicken costs, aiding the reduced thali expenses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-06-2025 17:44 IST | Created: 08-06-2025 17:44 IST
Crisil Report: Home-Cooked Thali Prices Plummet Amid Falling Vegetable Costs
Representative Image (Pexels.com). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In an economic shift, the cost of preparing home-cooked vegetarian and non-vegetarian meals, commonly known as thalis, decreased by 6% in May 2025, according to a recent Crisil report. This decline is attributed to a significant reduction in the prices of essential vegetables, influenced by the high-base effect.

A detailed analysis by Crisil highlighted a notable 29% decrease in tomato prices, which fell to Rs 23 per kg from Rs 33 per kg, largely due to previous yield concerns that had boosted prices. Additionally, potato and onion prices recorded a year-on-year drop of 16% and 15% respectively, driven by crop damage and reduced rabi acreage.

Moreover, while a surge in vegetable oil prices and liquefied petroleum gas cylinders threatened further cost reduction, the decrease in broiler chicken prices, attributed to oversupply and lower demand amid bird flu reports, made non-vegetarian thalis even more economical.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jairam Ramesh Criticizes Modi's 'Glitzy' Rail Inaugurations Amid Railway Management Chaos

Jairam Ramesh Criticizes Modi's 'Glitzy' Rail Inaugurations Amid Railway Man...

 India
2
Ukraine Refutes Russian Claims of Prisoner Swap Delays Amid Escalating Strikes

Ukraine Refutes Russian Claims of Prisoner Swap Delays Amid Escalating Strik...

 Global
3
Strengthening Ties: Modi and Lammy Foster India-UK Partnership Against Terrorism

Strengthening Ties: Modi and Lammy Foster India-UK Partnership Against Terro...

 India
4
SpaceX Contracts in Jeopardy Amid Musk-Trump Feud

SpaceX Contracts in Jeopardy Amid Musk-Trump Feud

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Countries with weak education systems face highest job automation risk

Midsize and large firms boost small business growth in U.S. labor markets

Global droughts worsen as warming atmosphere intensifies water stress

Public health investment is key to reducing healthcare burden in Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025