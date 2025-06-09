Left Menu

Liaoning's Pacific Passage: Strategic Moves in Tranquil Waters

The Chinese aircraft carrier Liaoning traversed the waters east of Iwo Jima, prompting Japan to bolster its surveillance. The vessel, part of a fleet, was observed operating within Japan's exclusive economic zone, engaging in aircraft operations, indicating heightened regional maritime activity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 09-06-2025 09:36 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 09:36 IST
  • Japan

The Chinese aircraft carrier Liaoning has ventured through waters east of Iwo Jima, marking its first journey in this strategic Pacific location, Japan's top officials reported on Monday.

In response, Tokyo has pledged to enhance surveillance efforts and gather necessary intelligence, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi stated at a press briefing. Japan also communicated a strategic message to China, though details remain undisclosed.

Reports from Japan's Joint Staff over the weekend confirmed that Liaoning, accompanied by additional vessels, navigated within Japan's exclusive economic zone near Minamitorishima. Observations noted the launching and landing of fighter jets and helicopters from Liaoning, underscoring China's maritime operations southeast of Iwo Jima.

