Liaoning's Pacific Passage: Strategic Moves in Tranquil Waters

The Chinese aircraft carrier Liaoning has ventured through waters east of Iwo Jima, marking its first journey in this strategic Pacific location, Japan's top officials reported on Monday.

In response, Tokyo has pledged to enhance surveillance efforts and gather necessary intelligence, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi stated at a press briefing. Japan also communicated a strategic message to China, though details remain undisclosed.

Reports from Japan's Joint Staff over the weekend confirmed that Liaoning, accompanied by additional vessels, navigated within Japan's exclusive economic zone near Minamitorishima. Observations noted the launching and landing of fighter jets and helicopters from Liaoning, underscoring China's maritime operations southeast of Iwo Jima.

