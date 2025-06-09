Navigating Trade: US-China War Continues Amid Tariff Talks
China's exports increased by 4.8% in May despite a 10% drop in shipments to the US. Imports decreased by 3.4%, yielding a USD 103.2 billion trade surplus. US-China trade tensions persist, with talks scheduled following negotiations between Trump and Xi Jinping.
- Country:
- China
China's export sector showcased resilience as it reported a 4.8% increase in May from the same month last year, customs figures revealed Monday. This rise, however, was slightly under expectations, attributed to a nearly 10% slump in exports to the United States ahead of crucial trade discussions.
The ongoing trade tension manifested in a 3.4% decrease in imports, leaving China with a considerable trade surplus of USD 103.2 billion. Moreover, May's exports to the US amounted to USD 28.8 billion, while imports from the US dropped by 7.4% to merely USD 10.8 billion.
With many businesses rushing orders to bypass anticipated tariffs, both nations reached a temporary 90-day tariff suspension earlier this month. As speculations mount, high-stakes talks between US and Chinese officials commence in London, shadowed by disputes over advanced semiconductors and critical "rare earths."
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- China
- exports
- trade
- US-China
- tariffs
- trade surplus
- negotiations
- Trump
- Xi Jinping
- global trade