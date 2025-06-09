Navigating Trade: US-China War Continues Amid Tariff Talks

China's export sector showcased resilience as it reported a 4.8% increase in May from the same month last year, customs figures revealed Monday. This rise, however, was slightly under expectations, attributed to a nearly 10% slump in exports to the United States ahead of crucial trade discussions.

The ongoing trade tension manifested in a 3.4% decrease in imports, leaving China with a considerable trade surplus of USD 103.2 billion. Moreover, May's exports to the US amounted to USD 28.8 billion, while imports from the US dropped by 7.4% to merely USD 10.8 billion.

With many businesses rushing orders to bypass anticipated tariffs, both nations reached a temporary 90-day tariff suspension earlier this month. As speculations mount, high-stakes talks between US and Chinese officials commence in London, shadowed by disputes over advanced semiconductors and critical "rare earths."

(With inputs from agencies.)