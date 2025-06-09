Tragic Train Incident in Thane: Multiple Casualties Reported

A tragic train incident in Thane district, Maharashtra, has resulted in at least three fatalities and several injuries. The unfortunate event occurred on Monday morning, as passengers reportedly fell from an overcrowded train near Mumbra station, with another train passing on a neighboring track.

Senior inspector Archana Dusane from Thane GRP confirmed that police received an alert and quickly responded to the scene. Initial reports suggest that the injuries happened along the fast line railway track between Mumbra and Diva stations. The exact circumstances of the accident remain unclear.

Swapnil Nila, chief public relations officer of Central Railway, noted that the guard of a Kasara-bound train informed the control room about injured passengers observed by the track. The injured were subsequently transported to nearby hospitals for treatment. Investigations to determine how the accident occurred are ongoing.