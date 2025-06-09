Left Menu

Tragic Train Incident in Thane: Multiple Casualties Reported

A tragic incident in Maharashtra's Thane district resulted in at least three feared dead and several injured after passengers fell from a crowded moving train. The mishap occurred near Mumbra station with another train passing by on an adjacent track. Investigations are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 09-06-2025 10:46 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 10:46 IST
Tragic Train Incident in Thane: Multiple Casualties Reported
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic train incident in Thane district, Maharashtra, has resulted in at least three fatalities and several injuries. The unfortunate event occurred on Monday morning, as passengers reportedly fell from an overcrowded train near Mumbra station, with another train passing on a neighboring track.

Senior inspector Archana Dusane from Thane GRP confirmed that police received an alert and quickly responded to the scene. Initial reports suggest that the injuries happened along the fast line railway track between Mumbra and Diva stations. The exact circumstances of the accident remain unclear.

Swapnil Nila, chief public relations officer of Central Railway, noted that the guard of a Kasara-bound train informed the control room about injured passengers observed by the track. The injured were subsequently transported to nearby hospitals for treatment. Investigations to determine how the accident occurred are ongoing.

TRENDING

1
Tragedy on Honeymoon: The Dark Tale of Raja Raghuvanshi's Murder

Tragedy on Honeymoon: The Dark Tale of Raja Raghuvanshi's Murder

 India
2
Manish Sisodia Skips ACB Corruption Inquiry

Manish Sisodia Skips ACB Corruption Inquiry

 India
3
Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

 India
4
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU cyber and privacy laws creating gridlock in smart energy innovation

FGM in Sierra Leone: A silent epidemic undermining health, autonomy and equality

Gender-based violence remains hidden crisis due to broken data systems

New dual-checklist system prevents AI failures in hospitals and clinics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025