Tragedy on Tracks: Fatal Fall from Train in Maharashtra

An early morning tragedy struck in Maharashtra's Thane district when four passengers lost their lives after falling from a moving train, while six others sustained injuries, according to local police reports. The overcrowded train was traveling between Diva and Kopar stations, making its way toward Kasara.

It was during the peak hours that the unfortunate incident occurred, as many passengers were left standing at the train doors due to the heavy rush. A guard from another Kasara-bound train alerted railway authorities, who swiftly took action. However, upon arrival at the civic-run hospital in Kalwa, four individuals were declared dead.

The incident has sparked demands for a thorough investigation. Local leaders, including Shiv Sena's Naresh Mhaske, have questioned the safety measures in place for Mumbai's railway system. The probe is expected to examine the factors leading to the tragic event, including potential overcrowding and safety protocol lapses.