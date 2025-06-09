British School Delhi Hosts Transformative UCL Summer Program for Future Innovators

In a significant educational event, The British School New Delhi recently hosted 70 pre-university students from June 2-7, 2025, for its UCL India Summer School program.

This initiative provided students with a comprehensive insight into the academic life of a leading UK university. The second edition saw the return of top UCL professors and department heads to guide Grade 11 students.

The Summer School offered diverse learning experiences through lectures, workshops, and student-led discussions, urging participants to engage creatively and apply interdisciplinary knowledge. The program featured six specialized pathways, and every session ended with plenary discussions on career development and UK university applications. The culmination of the program involved a valedictory ceremony, awarding certificates to participating students. The event underscored the collaborative and academic excellence achieved during the week.

(With inputs from agencies.)