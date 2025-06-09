Historic Arrival: World's Largest Container Ship Docks at Vizhinjam
The MSC IRINA, the world's largest container ship by capacity, arrived at Vizhinjam International Seaport. This marks a milestone for the port and India's role in global trade. The vessel, capable of carrying 24,346 TEUs, symbolizes enhanced trade routes and sustainable maritime practices.
The MSC IRINA, touted as the world's largest container ship by capacity, made a historic entry at Vizhinjam International Seaport on Monday morning, according to port officials. The vessel, scheduled to stay docked until Tuesday, signifies a significant stride for the newly inaugurated deepwater port.
Arriving at 8 am, the ship was greeted with a traditional water salute. The visit serves as a testament to Vizhinjam's burgeoning capability to accommodate Ultra-Large Container Vessels (ULCVs) and embodies India's ascension in global transshipment activities.
The massive ship, stretching nearly 400 meters and boasting a capacity of 24,346 TEUs, is pivotal in augmenting Asia-Europe trade connections. Equipped with energy-saving features, the MSC IRINA sets a new benchmark in sustainable shipping while fostering lower carbon emissions by 4 per cent.
