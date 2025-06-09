Historic Arrival: World's Largest Container Ship Docks at Vizhinjam

The MSC IRINA, touted as the world's largest container ship by capacity, made a historic entry at Vizhinjam International Seaport on Monday morning, according to port officials. The vessel, scheduled to stay docked until Tuesday, signifies a significant stride for the newly inaugurated deepwater port.

Arriving at 8 am, the ship was greeted with a traditional water salute. The visit serves as a testament to Vizhinjam's burgeoning capability to accommodate Ultra-Large Container Vessels (ULCVs) and embodies India's ascension in global transshipment activities.

The massive ship, stretching nearly 400 meters and boasting a capacity of 24,346 TEUs, is pivotal in augmenting Asia-Europe trade connections. Equipped with energy-saving features, the MSC IRINA sets a new benchmark in sustainable shipping while fostering lower carbon emissions by 4 per cent.