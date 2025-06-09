Left Menu

High Seas Drama: Singapore-Flagged Ship Ablaze off Kerala

A Singapore-flagged container ship caught fire off the coast of Kerala, prompting a major rescue operation by the Indian Navy and Coast Guard. Eighteen of the 22 crew members have been evacuated. The ship, MV Wan Hai 503, was en route to Mumbai. The blaze was reported to authorities from Mumbai, leading to a swift response.

Updated: 09-06-2025 14:22 IST
High Seas Drama: Singapore-Flagged Ship Ablaze off Kerala
  • India

A Singapore-flagged container ship, MV Wan Hai 503, caught fire off the coast of Kerala, leading to an extensive rescue operation by the Indian Navy and Coast Guard.

Of the 22 crew members aboard, 18 have been evacuated to safety. The incident was initially reported as an explosion but later clarified as a fire onboard. Authorities have been providing immediate assistance, including deploying several ships and a planned aerial assessment from a Navy Dornier aircraft.

The ship, currently drifting and ablaze, was en route from Colombo to Mumbai when the fire was first reported to Maritime Operations Centre officials in Mumbai, who then coordinated with their Kochi counterparts. Immediate action by the Indian Navy saw the redirection of INS Surat, which was scheduled to dock in Kochi, to aid in the ongoing efforts.

