High-Stakes US-China Trade Talks Commence in London
The United States and China have initiated crucial trade discussions in London, aiming to alleviate ongoing tensions between the two economic powerhouses. This dialogue marks a significant attempt to address and resolve trade disputes that have persisted between the nations, potentially influencing global economic stability.
Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 09-06-2025 17:53 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 17:53 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Delegations from the United States and China have commenced trade discussions in London, a move aimed at easing tensions between the two nations, according to a U.S. source.
The negotiations are seen as a critical effort in addressing longstanding trade issues that have strained bilateral relations.
This dialogue could play a pivotal role in stabilizing the global economy by potentially resolving disputes between two of its largest markets.
