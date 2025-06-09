High-Stakes Trade Dispute: U.S. and China Navigate Rare Earths and Tariff Troubles

Top U.S. and Chinese officials convened in London to address a high-stakes trade dispute threatening global supply chains. With rare earths being a focal point, the meetings sought to salvage a preliminary Geneva agreement.

The talks come at a crucial economic juncture, as tariffs and other restrictions have hampered growth in both nations. China's export growth has slowed, and deflation deepened, while the U.S. battles weakened consumer confidence amid the trade war.

The presence of U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick underscores the strategic importance of rare earths, as China holds a near-monopoly on these essential materials. As negotiations continue, the economic futures of both countries hang in the balance.