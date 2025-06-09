India's Hospitality Sector Adjusts Growth Projections Amid Setbacks
India's hospitality sector is expected to stabilize at a 6-8% growth rate in the current fiscal year, according to Icra. Foreign tourist arrivals may remain muted, but domestic tourism is driving demand. Infrastructure improvements and MICE growth will support the sector, with earnings and occupancy rates remaining stable.
The Indian hospitality sector is projected to stabilize at a 6-8% growth rate, as reported by Icra. Despite a downgrade to a 'stable' outlook, domestic tourism continues to drive demand. The sector's resilience is bolstered by infrastructure development and growth in meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions (MICE) activity.
Foreign tourist arrivals are subdued after a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir, though recovery is anticipated. Icra foresees an occupancy rate of 72-74% within premium hotels by FY2026. Room rates are also set to increase as supply additions lag amid renovations and upgrades within the industry.
Despite temporary disruptions, domestic travel has remained a consistent growth engine. Cost rationalisation and geographical expansions are helping maintain operating margins. Future supply growth in premium segments focuses more on property upgrade and rebranding initiatives, especially in metros' suburbs.
