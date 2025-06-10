Tension Escalates as Chinese Carriers Operate in Pacific

In a notable development, Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya announced that two Chinese aircraft carriers, Liaoning and Shandong, were observed conducting operations in the Pacific at the same time. This marks the first instance of such coordinated naval activity by China in the region.

The Japanese Defence Ministry confirmed that both carriers operated near Japan's remote southern islands over the weekend, with the Liaoning notably sailing through Japan's exclusive economic zone near Minamitorishima. Despite the increased military presence, Minister Iwaya refrained from a direct condemnation of China.

Japan is maintaining diplomatic channels, as Iwaya stated that communication with China's embassy is ongoing, and the nation is prepared to take necessary actions to ensure security and sovereignty. The situation remains a critical point of attention in the Pacific.