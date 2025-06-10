Left Menu

Tension Escalates as Chinese Carriers Operate in Pacific

Japanese authorities reported the simultaneous operations of two Chinese aircraft carriers, Liaoning and Shandong, in the Pacific. These maneuvers were confirmed to occur near Japan's southern islands, prompting Japan's Defence Ministry to communicate with China and prepare further responses, though no direct condemnation was issued by Japan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 10-06-2025 08:56 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 08:56 IST
Tension Escalates as Chinese Carriers Operate in Pacific
  • Country:
  • Japan

In a notable development, Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya announced that two Chinese aircraft carriers, Liaoning and Shandong, were observed conducting operations in the Pacific at the same time. This marks the first instance of such coordinated naval activity by China in the region.

The Japanese Defence Ministry confirmed that both carriers operated near Japan's remote southern islands over the weekend, with the Liaoning notably sailing through Japan's exclusive economic zone near Minamitorishima. Despite the increased military presence, Minister Iwaya refrained from a direct condemnation of China.

Japan is maintaining diplomatic channels, as Iwaya stated that communication with China's embassy is ongoing, and the nation is prepared to take necessary actions to ensure security and sovereignty. The situation remains a critical point of attention in the Pacific.

TRENDING

1
India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

 India
2
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
3
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel
4
Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa’s economy

Nigeria’s water crisis worsens as climate and governance failures collide

Middle East at crossroads: Lead green transition or double down on fossil legacy?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025