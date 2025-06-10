Indian Markets Surge Amid Global Uncertainty and Await US-China Trade Talks Outcome

On Tuesday morning, Indian stock markets maintained their upward trajectory, with benchmark indices opening positively. However, traders adopted a 'wait and watch' strategy ahead of the US-China trade talks scheduled in London. The Nifty 50 index commenced trading at 25,196.05, marking an increase of 92.85 points or 0.37 percent, while the BSE Sensex saw a rise of 198.52 points or 0.24 percent, opening at 82,643.73.

Market analysts attribute these gains to vigorous buying in rate-sensitive sectors, notably financial stocks. They also indicate that key short-term indicators could further bolster Indian indices. Banking and market expert Ajay Bagga commented, "Indian markets advanced due to rate-sensitive sectors like financials. Global markets, meanwhile, are in a holding pattern, anticipating the US-China trade talks' outcome. Without the sharp selling by promoters, the stream of IPOs, and private equity cash-outs leading to a supply of over USD 6.5 billion over the past seven weeks, Indian markets could have been even stronger."

In broader market trends, the Nifty Next 50 enjoyed a 0.4 percent rise, with the Bank Nifty increasing by 0.27 percent. The Nifty Midcap climbed 0.39 percent, while the Nifty Small Cap advanced 0.5 percent. Sector-wise, the NSE indices generally exhibited a positive bias, led by Nifty Media surging 0.87 percent. Nifty IT increased by 0.54 percent, Nifty Metal by 0.48 percent, Nifty Auto rose by 0.39 percent, with both Nifty FMCG and Nifty Pharma adding 0.27 percent.

Prominent gainers in the Nifty 50 at the opening were Grasim, Ultratech Cement, Shriram Finance, and BEL, whereas Eternal and HDFC Bank were among the leading decliners. Experts contend that market sentiment remains bright, buoyed by abundant liquidity waiting on the sidelines. A positive resolution from the US-China trade negotiations could spark a global market rally, potentially easing tariffs and fostering a more predictable trade environment.

Akshay Chinchalkar, Head of Research at Axis Securities, asserted, "Technically, whether it's a pennant or a rectangle pattern, market implications remain bullish with a target of 25800. The level 25200 is crucial on the upside, and as long as bears cannot drive the index below 24800, bulls will dominate." Meanwhile, other key Asian markets also traded positively. Japan's Nikkei 225 was up by 1 percent, Hang Seng gained 0.25 percent, Taiwan's Weighted index rallied over 2 percent, and South Korea's KOSPI surged 0.75 percent.

In conclusion, Indian markets are set to maintain their positive outlook, though much depends on the high-stakes US-China trade discussions, which could influence global equity markets significantly in the near future.

