Missing in Siberia: The Disappearance of Antonov An-2

A Soviet-era biplane, the Antonov An-2, carrying five people, has disappeared over Siberia's sprawling forests. Rosaviatsia, Russia's civil aviation body, broke the news on Tuesday, triggering a massive search operation.

The plane lost contact while performing a forestry aerial reconnaissance mission in Yakutia, a remote region in northeastern Russia. Despite its distressed signals, the exact location remains unknown, according to the TASS news agency.

Authorities have dispatched a search and rescue aircraft to trace the missing plane and its passengers. Meanwhile, safety and aviation experts are hopeful as they continue to track signals from the vast Siberian terrain.