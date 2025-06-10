Left Menu

Missing in Siberia: The Disappearance of Antonov An-2

A plane with five people, including two pilots, went missing in Siberia's dense forests. The Antonov An-2, a Soviet-era biplane, issued distress signals over Yakutia. A search aircraft is pursuing the missing plane, which was engaged in a forestry reconnaissance mission, according to Russia's Rosaviatsia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-06-2025 12:21 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 12:21 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A Soviet-era biplane, the Antonov An-2, carrying five people, has disappeared over Siberia's sprawling forests. Rosaviatsia, Russia's civil aviation body, broke the news on Tuesday, triggering a massive search operation.

The plane lost contact while performing a forestry aerial reconnaissance mission in Yakutia, a remote region in northeastern Russia. Despite its distressed signals, the exact location remains unknown, according to the TASS news agency.

Authorities have dispatched a search and rescue aircraft to trace the missing plane and its passengers. Meanwhile, safety and aviation experts are hopeful as they continue to track signals from the vast Siberian terrain.

