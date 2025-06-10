Left Menu

India's Sweet Success: Sugar Exports Surge in 2024-25

India has exported 5.16 lakh tonnes of sugar by June 6 in the 2024-25 marketing year, led by exports to Somalia. The total export quota is set at 10 lakh tonnes for this period. The All India Sugar Trade Association anticipates total exports could reach 8 lakh tonnes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-06-2025 13:51 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 13:51 IST
India's Sweet Success: Sugar Exports Surge in 2024-25
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India has exported an impressive 5.16 lakh tonnes of sugar up to June 6 in the ongoing 2024-25 marketing year, with shipments to Somalia leading the charge, according to the All India Sugar Trade Association (AISTA).

Commencing on January 20, 2025, India's sugar export allowance was set at 10 lakh tonnes by the central government, marking a significant opportunity for sugar mills nationwide.

AISTA reports indicate that maximum shipments of 1,18,553 tonnes have gone to Somalia, with substantial quantities also being exported to Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, and Djibouti, boosting India's presence in the global sugar market.

TRENDING

1
India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

 India
2
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
3
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel
4
Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SMEs struggle with AI adoption due to skills gaps, data issues and strategy failures

Traceability boosts branding and compliance, but farms left behind in digital shift

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa’s economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025