India's Sweet Success: Sugar Exports Surge in 2024-25

India has exported an impressive 5.16 lakh tonnes of sugar up to June 6 in the ongoing 2024-25 marketing year, with shipments to Somalia leading the charge, according to the All India Sugar Trade Association (AISTA).

Commencing on January 20, 2025, India's sugar export allowance was set at 10 lakh tonnes by the central government, marking a significant opportunity for sugar mills nationwide.

AISTA reports indicate that maximum shipments of 1,18,553 tonnes have gone to Somalia, with substantial quantities also being exported to Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, and Djibouti, boosting India's presence in the global sugar market.