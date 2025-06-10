Britain's Economic Woes: Wage Growth Slows, Unemployment Rises

The British economy faces challenging times as pay growth experiences a significant slowdown, accompanied by a rise in unemployment rates, marking the highest in almost four years. This development may prompt the Bank of England to reconsider its stance on further reducing interest rates.

Influenced by a hefty increase in social security contributions and a rise in the minimum wage, employers are grappling with added financial pressures. The resulting economic environment saw a notable decline of 109,000 employees on payrolls, the most considerable drop since the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic in May 2020, based on recent tax office data.

The Bank of England's attempts to assess inflation pressures within the labor market continue, with economist James Smith highlighting that the pace of rate cuts may stay deliberate, though data supports potential reductions in both August and November. As the economic narrative unfolds, the discussion is set against a backdrop of subdued sterling and fluctuating interest rate futures.