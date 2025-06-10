Left Menu

Britain's Economic Woes: Wage Growth Slows, Unemployment Rises

Pay growth in Britain has slowed sharply while unemployment has risen to its highest in nearly four years. The Bank of England may now feel less cautious about further interest rate cuts. Contributory social security costs and a higher minimum wage have been key factors influencing this downturn.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-06-2025 13:57 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 13:57 IST
Britain's Economic Woes: Wage Growth Slows, Unemployment Rises
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The British economy faces challenging times as pay growth experiences a significant slowdown, accompanied by a rise in unemployment rates, marking the highest in almost four years. This development may prompt the Bank of England to reconsider its stance on further reducing interest rates.

Influenced by a hefty increase in social security contributions and a rise in the minimum wage, employers are grappling with added financial pressures. The resulting economic environment saw a notable decline of 109,000 employees on payrolls, the most considerable drop since the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic in May 2020, based on recent tax office data.

The Bank of England's attempts to assess inflation pressures within the labor market continue, with economist James Smith highlighting that the pace of rate cuts may stay deliberate, though data supports potential reductions in both August and November. As the economic narrative unfolds, the discussion is set against a backdrop of subdued sterling and fluctuating interest rate futures.

TRENDING

1
India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

 India
2
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
3
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel
4
Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SMEs struggle with AI adoption due to skills gaps, data issues and strategy failures

Traceability boosts branding and compliance, but farms left behind in digital shift

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa’s economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025